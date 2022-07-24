OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A local ice cream shop is closed for repairs after a recent burglary left the store in shambles, according to an Instagram post shared to the shop’s page.

The post to the Flavor Brigade page states that on July 18 around 2 a.m., someone drove their car directly through the front windows of the store, and destroyed “everything in its path.” The assailants were reportedly trying to steal the ATM inside of the shop.



Photos courtesy of Flavor Brigade

The post also says that multiple freezers, the countertop, the wall and floors, windows, new register, and even some product was destroyed in the incident. Due to the cost of the repairs the shop will be closed for anywhere from a few days to a month.

For those interested in helping Flavor Brigade get back on its feet, please visit the store’s GoFundMe page.