Santa Rosa car wash hosts drive-thru haunted house

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The horror continues in one Bay Area city who’s getting creative with the Halloween festivities amid a pandemic.

In an effort to keep Halloween fun and safe, Santa Rosa’s Blind Scream Haunted House is doing things a bit differently this year.

Blind Scream is working with Splash Express Car Wash who is transforming into a drive-thru terror zone.

During the day time, there will be happy pumpkins and “Peanuts-style” ghosts for children. But the real scare comes at night with a monster-clad scarezone terrorizing those who enter.

The “Tunnel of Terror” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The haunted car wash is located on West College Avenue and is open now and will run through Halloween.

Entry fee is $20 per car and includes an ultimate car wash.

Blind Scream Haunted House has become an annual tradition haunting the North Bay for more than a decade. Due to the pandemic, it was unable to open its doors this year.

