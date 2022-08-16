SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Starbucks location in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood has voted to unionize, a National Labor Relations Board representative confirmed to KRON4. The location, at 4094 18th St., voted 7-2 in favor of the union.

The parties have five business days to submit objections to the vote, according to the NLRB rep. If no objections are filed, the results will be certified. In that case, the employer must then begin bargaining in good faith with the union.

KRON4 reached out for comment to Starbucks and received the following statement from a spokesperson:

“As we’ve said throughout, we will respect the NLRB’s process and bargain in good faith with the stores that chose to be represented by Workers United. We hope the union does the same.”

The Castro location would be the first Starbucks in San Francisco to unionize if the results are certified.