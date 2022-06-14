(KRON) — Trains are stopping at the Castro Valley BART Station again after a passenger was rescued on the trackway Tuesday afternoon. Earlier, the station was closed due to a “major medical emergency,” an agency spokeswoman, Anna Duckworth said.

Bus shuttles were temporarily set up to take people between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations, according to Duckworth.

“A passenger on the trackway was rescued by Fire personnel,” said SFBART in a tweet. “We thank our first responders and also @rideact who provided aid for riders at Castro Valley to head to Bay Fair.”

No other information was immediately available about the medical emergency that prompted the station closure.

Bay City News contributed to this report.