DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN)– A man killed early Thursday on a Dublin freeway off-ramp was identified as 31-year-old Castro Valley resident Nicholas Garcia, a sergeant with the Alameda County coroner’s bureau said Friday. Garcia was speeding in a silver 2001 BMW 540i on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680 at about 3:10 a.m. when he lost control of the car.

The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with Garcia inside in a seatbelt, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said. Garcia died at the scene.

The ramp was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.