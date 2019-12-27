Cat who looks like ‘Baby Yoda’ looking for home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (KRON) — A cat in North Carolina is getting national attention for her remarkable resemblance to “Baby Yoda” from the beloved Star Wars movie franchise.

Baby Yoda Cat isn’t up for adoption quite yet because she has a “long road of recovery ahead,” according to the Humane Society of Rowan County.

A bystander contacted the organization for help after finding the injured stray cat on Dec. 15.

Baby Yoda Cat has an injury to her neck and a respiratory infection, according to the Humane Society.

She is expected to be up for adoption after her wounds heal and she is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.

The Humane Society is now accepting applications for her adoption.

She’s believed to be 2-years-old.