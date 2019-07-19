CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ice cream truck carjacked in Sacramento area

RANCHO CORDOVA (CNN) — An ice cream truck was carjacked in Rancho Cordova, near Sacramento, and now police are saying that the woman they originally thought was a victim, may have been an accomplice.

In surveillance video, you can see a man hopping into an ice cream truck through the passenger side window.

But take note, in this new video someone can be seen driving a black BMW in the area the ice cream truck was being stolen.

The guy in the ice cream truck, takes off eventually crashing into a ditch.

Sheriff’s deputies say after crashing the ice cream truck, the man carjacked a black BMW.

The woman driving that car gets out & goes with deputies, while the guy takes off again.

Now, originally, deputies thought that woman was a victim.

But now, they are saying 31-year-old Christina Butuza may have been on this the whole time.

They are now calling her a person of interest and they want to track her down.

The suspect was eventually caught after crashing the BMW and taking off, thanks to the sheriff’s SWAT team.

“Witnesses describe seeing him with a black handgun as he was running through the field,” said Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

He was identified as 32-year-old Larnelle Flournoy.

The sheriff’s department is still searching the person of interest.

