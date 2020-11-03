Caught on camera: SF thieves steal ballots

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco business owner witnessed thieves breaking into a mailbox and counted at least two ballots left behind from the crook.

The owner lives nearby and says he heard loud bangs when the thief was using a homemade device to fish mail out of this box.

Once the thieves were gone, the owner returned to his store to find one ballot on the ground and another in a nearby sewer.

Now he’s worried more ballots might have been destroyed.

The owner says, “My concern is that ballots get stolen so the votes don’t count.”

From an apartment nearby, Sami Wahhab watched thieves break into the mailbox outside of his corner store at 20th and Castro Street early Friday morning.

Surveillance cameras at his store, Reliance Market, captured the thieves using a homemade device to dig into the mail.

“A wire or something with a plate that had glue so he was pushing it and stealing the mail out of the box. He did it so many times he would hit it and bring mail out and go and come back. the car kept going up the hill and back,” Wahhab said.

Wahhab called the police and rushed over to the store once the crooks were gone. He found a ballot covered in glue laying on the ground and another one in the sewer nearby.

“There was one, at least one half way in the water and half way up,” the owner adds.

Wahhab’s now worried more ballots were trashed or stolen.He says this wasn’t the first time someone’s tampered with the mailbox.Just last week, thieves tried breaking in and left behind damage.

“The election will not be fair and that’s my main one. That’s why I called the police and the post office.”

Wahhab says someone from the US postal service came out on Monday to take a look at this mailbox and investigate what happened.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Elections Office about the damaged ballots, but haven’t heard back.

Latest Headlines: