SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A family-owned business in San Francisco was burglarized on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police Department.

On Sunday morning just before 7 a.m., SFPD officers with the Taraval Station were called to 2400 Taraval Street after receiving a report of a burglary. When officers arrived they made contact with the owner of the business who told them an unknown suspect had broken into his business overnight.

The owner of the store, Miroslav Bokaric of BV Electric, tells KRON4 that about $20,000 worth of products were stolen from his business, including three laptops, a PlayStation 5 and other small electronics. The SFPD burglary unit will be handling the investigation moving forward.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.