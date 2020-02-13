CDC confirms 2nd coronavirus case in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California last week.
The patient is in isolation at a San Diego hospital. Also in isolation is a woman who was mistakenly released because of a mislabeled sample that hadn’t been tested for coronavirus.
The evacuee was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.
