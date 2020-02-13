CDC confirms 2nd coronavirus case in San Diego

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Russia has closed its land border with China and suspended most train traffic between the countries. (AP Photo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California last week.

The patient is in isolation at a San Diego hospital. Also in isolation is a woman who was mistakenly released because of a mislabeled sample that hadn’t been tested for coronavirus.

The evacuee was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

