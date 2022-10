(KRON) – CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night, according to a CDC press release.

Dr. Walenksy is experiencing mild symptoms and is up to date on her vaccines. She is currently isolating at home and will partake in meetings virtually, according to a CDC press release.

Those who have been in close contact with Dr. Walensky have been notified and are taking appropriate precautions as a result.