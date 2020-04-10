CDC extends ‘no sail’ order for cruise ships during pandemic

The Coral Princess cruise ship arrives at PortMiami during the new coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Miami. According to Princess Cruises, disembarkation of guests is expected to take several days due to limited flight availability. Guests requiring shoreside medical care will be prioritized to disembark first. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced it is extending a “no sail order” that went into effect last month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the order, the CDC says cruise ships can’t board passengers and return to normal operating schedules until at least one of the following happens:

• Expiration of the Department of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency.

•The CDC director’s own decision to modify or rescind its no-sail decision.

•Passage of 100 days from the time the new order is published in the Federal Register.

Until then, the about 100 cruise ships in the Atlantic, Pacific or Gulf of Mexico must remain idle, either in port or wallowing at anchor, the CDC said. Those ships currently have nearly 80,000 crew aboard.

Latest Stories: