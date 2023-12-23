(KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking the growth of the JN.1 COVID-19 variant.

JN.1 split from its parent, BA.2.86.

BA.2.86 is similar to JN.1, however; JN.1 has an additional mutation (L455S) in the spike protein.

According to the CDC, JN.1 is the most widely spread variant in the United States. JN.1 is expected to account for 39-50 percent of all SARS-CoV-2 variants, which is an increase from the projected prevalence two weeks ago of 15-29 percent.

According to the CDC, the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines produce antibodies that protect against JN.1. The CDC says there has been a trend of increased COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter seasons. COVID-19 activity is elevated and increasing in the U.S., as measured by emergency department visits, test positivity, wastewater levels, and hospitalizations.

The CDC provides recommendations to fight the JN.1 variant.

Get your updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Test if you develop respiratory symptoms or are exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

Talk to a healthcare provider about treatment if you test positive and are at higher risk for severe effects of COVID-19.

Improving your indoor air is one of the best ways to prevent spread. This can be as simple as using a portable air cleaner or opening windows (for those with pleasant winter weather). And if your home thermostat offers a FAN option, turn it from AUTO to ON when you have visitors to keep the air running continuously.

Learn more about other ways to help reduce spread, including testing for COVID-19, wearing masks, and increasing space and distancing.

Existing vaccines, tests, and treatments still work well against JN.1, so this variant does not affect the CDC’s recommendations.