SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In honor of National Fried Chicken Day on Thursday, July 7, a new study compiled a list of the most popular fried chicken restaurants in each state, and California’s favorite may surprise you.

The Fried Chicken Index is a study that calculated data on visits to various fried chicken chain restaurants in 2022. The study revealed that California’s favorite fried chicken chain restaurant is Chick Fil-A, the most popular chain listed in the study. Read below to see the rest of California’s favorite chicken chains.

1. Chick Fil-A

Chick Fil-A saw a national increase of 2.5% in visits in 2022, and is the favorite in 22 states. According to the Chick Fil-A website, there’s about 20 locations across the Bay Area.

2. KFC

Though KFC is is the favorite in 12 states, the chain decreased nationwide visits this year by 6.8%. According to the KFC website, there are about 10 KFC locations in San Francisco.

3. Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s saw the most growth in visits at 4.7% across the country, and is a favorite in 9 states. Last month KRON4 reported on the opening of Oakland’s first Raising Cane’s location.

4. Popeyes

Popeyes faced some stiff competition in the fried chicken sandwich world this year, and saw a a 5.4% decrease in visits compared to 2021. This is no surprise as only Washington selected this chain as a favorite.

5. Church’s Chicken

Church’s saw 3% growth in visits this year, and ended up the favorite in 3 states including New York.

If you’re hoping to celebrate this holiday with local fares, check out the top 5 locally-owned fried chicken spots in San Francisco, according to Yelp below.

Best locally-owned fried chicken spots in San Francisco, according to Yelp: