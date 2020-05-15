Central CA city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for small business’ amid coronavirus pandemic

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Atwater on Friday voted to declare itself a “sanctuary city for small business” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration means the city will no longer enforce any shelter in place order and allow businesses to operate as normal — so long as they do it with the CDC guidelines.

The city will leave enforcement to the state, so businesses like bars and salons could lose their licenses still if they choose to reopen fully.

The decision came after nearly an hour of public comment — mostly consisting of small business owners talking about lost revenue and applauding city council for the move.

Councilman Danny Ambriz was not present for the vote.

Merced County has applied to move into Phase 2.5 like Mariposa County. It was denied by the governor’s office.

This is a developing story.

Latest Stories: