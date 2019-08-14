Live Now
Central Perk fans – Lego is releasing a ‘Friends’-themed set

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Classic sitcom “Friends” is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

To celebrate, Lego is released a special 1,070-piece set featuring every little detail of the iconic Central Perk, along with minifigures of the entire cast!

That’s right – Chandler, Monica, Joey, Rachel, Phoebe, and Central Perk manager Gunther will all be there complete with their signature outfits and haircuts.

Attention to detail shines in this limited edition Lego set.

Phoebe has her guitar ready to perform “Smelly Cat,” and Chandler is good to go to connect his laptop to a printer.

Photo: Lego

There’s event a brick-built coffee machine, a cookie jar, the iconic window logo, and lots of coffee cups to make the set truly complete.

Even the exterior of the Central Perk is ready to be built – there’s even sidewalk space!

The “Friends” Lego set will be released Sept. 1 and will cost around $60.

