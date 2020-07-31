Central Valley teenager dies from COVID-19

(KRON/KSEE) California health officials have reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child.

The state Department of Public Health said Friday the victim was a teenager, had other health conditions and died in the Central Valley.

The teen died at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County.

“The death of this patient reaffirms that children — and no age group — are not immune

from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the hospital said. “It is imperative, now more than ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease.”

Even though the hospital is in Madera County, Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, was asked about the death during the county’s COVID-19 update on Friday. Vohra got emotional when talking about the death.

Only about 9% of California’s half-million confirmed virus cases are children, and very few have suffered conditions serious enough for hospitalization. Scientists still aren’t certain why children don’t seem to be as seriously affected by the virus as adults.

California is reporting 8,909 new #COVID19 cases. Deaths is last 24 hours dropped to 96. Here are the counties with the most cases:

1. Los Angeles 2,577

2. San Bernardino 842

3. Orange 766

4. Fresno 481

5. Kern 479

12. Santa Clara 141

14. Alameda 126