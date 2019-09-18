Chance of rain expected in Bay Area tomorrow morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area drivers might need their windshield wipers during Wednesday morning’s commute thanks to a storm system rolling into the region.

The Bay Area will see clouds gathering Tuesday night, bringing a chance of showers in the North Bay tonight.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, expect showers near Santa Rosa and scattered across the Bay Area by 10 a.m.

The summer season is not over until next week, but Wednesday’s expected rain will already be the second sighting of rain in the last week.

By Wednesday afternoon, the rain will subside and sunshine will return, bringing back hot temperatures as the week continues.

