Changes on the way to Bay Area 911 systems

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Major changes are coming to the 911 system in the Bay Area and it’s all in an effort to improve public safety in times of emergencies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the changes will literally save lives.

The recently passed budget includes nearly $1 billion in funding for emergency preparedness and response, like helping deal with such events like the recent earthquakes both here in the Bay Area and in Southern California

“The current system is old, and it needs to be better to reach everyone,” Newsom said.

The governor along with mayor took a tour of San Francisco’s Office of Emergency services 911 call center.

“It’s great to have the funding to make it better for everyone,” Mayor London Breed said.

The governor says the upgrades to the technology will be funded by the state but will require some additional funds from individuals.

The new program will be rolled out in the next several years, with several unidentified cities getting the upgrades first.

