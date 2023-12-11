SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Charges against Khazar Momeni, sister of accused Bob Lee killer Nima Momeni, stemming from a DUI arrest last month are being discharged, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Monday. Momeni, 38, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run on Nov. 27.

“The charges against her are being discharged at this time pending further investigation,” said the DA’s office in a statement. “Although the charges against Ms. Momeni are being discharged, the investigation is continuing, and charges could be filed at a later date.”

The DA’s office said it would be following customary procedure and review toxicology reports to inform prosecution decisions.

“To date, the District Attorney’s Office has not received the toxicology report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and has not received an estimate as to when it will be presented to our office,” the DA’s office said.

Khazar Momeni’s brother Nima was arrested just a few days after Lee, the founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood. While initial reports suggested Lee had been a victim of random street crime, court proceedings revealed that the two men knew each other.

At the time of the altercation that allegedly led to the stabbing, Lee and Nima Momeni had just left Khazar Momeni’s apartment. Before allegedly stabbing Lee, Nima Momeni is said to have confronted the tech billionaire about his relationship with Khazar, who is married.