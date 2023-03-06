SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County District’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against the suspect in a stabbing at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa last week that left one student dead and another injured. The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old freshman at the school.

KRON4 is not releasing the boy’s name because he is a minor. He has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter with enhancement for use of a knife, and one count of bringing a knife onto school grounds. Both are felony charges, according to the DA.

As the suspect is a minor, the DA’s office states it cannot request that the court transfer him to an adult court. Senate Bill 1391, passed in 2018, precludes any 15-year-old from being charged in California as an adult, regardless of the offense.

The suspect is charged in a stabbing incident that occurred last Wednesday at Montgomery High School, following a fight in a classroom. One of the participants in the fight, 16-year-old Jayden Pienta, died from his wounds. Another 16-year-old was treated for a stabbing wound to the hand but is expected to recover.

The next court date in the case has been set for Friday, March 10, for an argument regarding the suspect’s detention at juvenile hall. Students at Montgomery High returned to class on Monday for the first time since the incident. However, at 11:15 Monday morning, students staged a walkout demanding improved safety and security for themselves at school along with calls for “justice for Jayden” Pienta.

Since last Wednesday’s stabbing, it has come to light that there were several previous incidents of violence at the school.