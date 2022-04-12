OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Charges have been filed against four defendants accused of multiple robberies across the Bay Area, including the armed robbery of a film crew in San Francisco, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley announced. The defendants, Deleon Miller, Torrion King, Teddy Williams were charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery for robberies that occurred in San Francisco and Alameda Counties on March 25 and March 28.

King was additionally charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm with prior conviction and Miller with felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. An additional defendant, Ronnell Johnson, the getaway driver in the San Francisco incident, was charged with three counts of felony second-degree robbery.

Johnson has a pending robbery case in San Francisco. King and Miller have prior felony convictions in Alameda County. King was on parole at the time of his arrest, Miller was on felony probation. Additionally, Miller was charged with felony possession of a machine gun and felony possession of a large-capacity magazine on March 31.

On March 28, an armed robbery occurred in Oakland and the victim was able to electronically track the items taken. Oakland police officers located the suspect vehicle and Miller was taken into custody. During the investigation by Oakland Police Department’s Ceasefire Unit, it was determined that Miller, King and Williams were also behind the armed robbery of a Canadian film crew at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks on March 25.

That robbery was caught on camera by a passerby and the video circulated online. The stolen items from San Francisco were brought to Oakland after the robbery and some were recovered.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office was able to charge both incidents across counties in one case through an agreement with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. All four defendants have been arraigned but because this is an ongoing case, the DA’s Office will be making no further comments.