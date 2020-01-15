Check the fine print: Alameda police warning of fake parking tickets

ALAMEDA (KRON) — If you’ve gotten a parking ticket recently, you might want to check the fine print.

The Alameda Police Department is warning of fraudulent parking tickets being issued recently across the city.

The fake parking tickets have several inconsistencies with actual city-issued citations.

In small fine print at the bottom of the fake tickets, it reads “finally, this ticket was issued by a concerned citizen and is not an actual fine. This ticket is for entertainment purposes only.”

That’s one of the indicators the citation is fake, police say.

The tickets also lack Alameda municipal codes.

Police don’t believe the tickets are aimed at defrauding drivers.