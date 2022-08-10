SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has questioned the integrity of his successor after stories emerged early Wednesday indicating she had been paid $100,000 for consulting in the effort that saw him recalled. Reports emerged in the San Francisco Chronicle and other outlets that current SF DA Brooke Jenkins had received $100K for her work in the Boudin recall effort.

Jenkins was appointed last month by SF Mayor London Breed, after being the public face of the effort to recall Boudin. Reports indicate she was paid more than $100,000 to consult a nonprofit formed by a billionaire who helped bankroll the recall.

“Integrity is central to the job of District Attorney,” wrote Boudin in a tweet. “If jurors can’t trust your word, they won’t convict.”

Jenkins was an assistant DA under Boudin but quit her job to work on the recall. She received the money through Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, which has the same address as Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, which also supported the recall. Billionaire donor William Oberndorf was on the board of both groups.

“The relationships with judges and defense counsel and victims are all built on integrity,” Boudin’s tweet also said. “Lying to get ahead destroys the trust we need to make SF safer.”