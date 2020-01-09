Chesa Boudin sworn into office as San Francisco’s new District Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Friends, family and supporters packed Herbst Theatre Wednesday night as Chesa Boudin was sworn in for his first term as the San Francisco district attorney.

Mayor London Breed did the honors and then Boudin began his first term.

Boudin’s speech lasted about 15 minutes at the podium.

The DA talked about his priorities in reducing crime, the launch of an immigration unit, and victims rights and services.

“We have to begin supporting our staff, making sure we don’t lose staff to have the experience to do the job to serve the city, making sure we’re decreasing case loads, providing closure to victims who have been waiting for years to have a resolution to their case,” Boudin said.

Boudin also wants to put an end to cash bail.

The district attorney added, “I’m really excited about pushing that issue across the finish line and prohibiting staff in my office for ever using money bail to seek the detention of a defendant. I think we can keep our community safer and reduce discrimination by relying on non-monetary alternatives.”

The festivities included an introduction from actor Jimmie Fails, who starred in the last Black Man in San Francisco, also spoken word poetry and a video message from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor acknowledging Boudin was not a typical candidate for the job, a public defender who’s never prosecuted a case.

Boudin ended his speech with, “And San Francisco, we are just getting started. Thank you so much.”

The district attorney says auto burglaries will also be on high priority more so preventing the crime, then punishment.