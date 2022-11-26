ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department.

At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and found a male lying on the convenience store floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Officers administered first-aid while waiting for paramedics, however the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Officers later determined the victim was a gas station employee-clerk and was held at gunpoint during what appeared to be a ‘botched robbery’, police said.

The suspect(s) fled on foot from the scene and has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925)-778-2441.