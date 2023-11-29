(KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued four notices of violation to the Chevron Richmond Refinery for a flaring event on Monday. Three of the notices were for visible emissions and one was for public nuisance violation.

Monday’s flaring incident saw smoke visible in parts of the East Bay and beyond. The flaring was due to a loss of power at the facility, according to Chevron. A safety mechanism activated on the refinery’s internal electrical system at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Chevron said in a news release Tuesday.

“This caused a loss of power to a portion of the facility, including a steam generation plant,” the release stated. “Subsequently, our safety flares were activated as we worked to stabilize the operating units impacted by the outage.”

Loss of steam also impacted other equipment at the facility, Chevron said, which contributed to the flaring.

Both Chevron and the BAAQMD are continuing to investigate the incident. The Air Quality Management District said that more violations may be issued.