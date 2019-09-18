‘Chicken Trump’ staged in San Francisco during President’s 1st Bay Area visit

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Protesters staged a “Chicken Trump” in San Francisco along the Embarcadero to criticize President Donald Trump for not announcing where a private campaign fundraiser would be located during his first trip to the Bay Area since taking office.

Bay Resistance organizers inflated “Chicken Trump” as a giant balloon to symbolize the President as a comical chicken.

Organizer Kimi Lee said, “Trump would not tell us where he’s going to go, so he’s a little bit of a chicken. Not to disparage chickens. He wouldn’t tell us where he was going to be because of all the protests.”

“Baby Trump” balloons were also staged around the Bay Area to coincide with Trump’s California visit.

“Chicken Trump”

Lee said, “All (of) these symbols are what folks have come (up) with to connect with our President because he’s been immature. He’s acted like a baby. No common sense, not able to formulate real sentences, making up things out of thin air. He’s not a president we believe in, so folks are finding ways to make fun of him, because that’s what we have right now. He’s making up lies and not representing us.”

Protesters encouraged people walking by to take photos next to “Chicken Trump” and hashtag #BayAreaVsTrump on social media.

Several San Franciscans, who live in a city well-known for leaning far left, encountered the spectacle with warm reactions. Passersby who stopped for photos ranged widely in ages, from toddlers, to mid-20s, to grandmas.

What approval rating would San Franciscans give Trump as president?

Lee said, “I’m sure there are people who support him. But the majority of people in San Francisco believe in the values that we hold, around community, health care, education, immigration — all these things that we believe are part of building a community and not destroying them and not putting corporations over people.”

The fundraiser’s secret location was eventually revealed as Portola Valley. The President departed around 2 p.m. to fly to Los Angeles for another campaign fundraiser.