Chico State going completely virtual for fall semester

CHICO, Calif. (KRON) — Chico State University is going completely virtual beginning Monday, Aug. 31, for the duration of the fall semester, Chico State president Gayle Hutchinson announced.

All limited, scheduled in-person classes will begin virtually on Monday.

In addition, since nearly all on-campus residence halls were impacted by at least one positive coronavirus case, most on-campus housing must be vacated by Sunday, Sept. 6.

The university reported a rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus just three days into the semester.

Hutchinson announced that if the trend didn’t change dramatically, and immediately, online learning would remain exclusively for the remainder of the semester.

Unfortunately, as the president put it — the troubling trend continues.

As of Sunday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases tied to campus has reached nearly 30 cases, impacting both classrooms and a majority of on-campus residence halls — with an even greater number of reported exposures that could have an exponential and devastating effect on campus.

The latest reports from local public health officials indicate more positive cases are likely.

“The well-being of Chico State students is, and will always be, the University’s top priority —especially as we navigate the ever-changing realities of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hutchinson wrote.

