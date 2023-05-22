SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A child was robbed and violently beaten by a group of people at Alta Plaza in San Francisco over the weekend. KRON4 spoke with a man walking his dog who believes he saw the group involved before it happened on Friday night.

“It almost never happens in this neighborhood,” said the parkgoer, who wanted to remain anonymous. “I’ve been in this area walking dogs since 2001.”

The man believes he saw the group of people involved in the robbery and attack of a child Friday night.

“I was walking my dogs Friday,” he said. “I saw a couple of kids by the playground in a rowdy way greeting each other. Later when I left there was 15-20 of them in the semi-circle sitting there drinking stuff vigorously.”

San Francisco police say around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at Alta Plaza on Clay Street.

A girl told police that she was with a boy when they were approached by several people who pushed the boy to the ground and repeatedly hit him.

The girl also told police that one of the attackers pulled out a knife before the group took off with some of the girl’s and the boy’s belongings. Police say the boy was being treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Word got out after someone posted about the attack on Nextdoor. That’s when this man says he put two and two together.

“Without a doubt, I made the connection,” he said. “I wasn’t close enough to identify any of them, otherwise I would come forward. They were all dressed in black, all of them. I took notice of it. I never would have expected what happened to happen. Kids like to have fun, drink a little bit, not a big deal. But when it comes to beating someone down, it’s tragic.”

Other neighbors say they hope people use this as a reminder to look out for one another and be extra vigilant.

No arrests have been made in the robbery. If you have any information, you are asked to call San Francisco police or text a tip to police by sending it to TIP 4-1-1.