Child dies from flu complications in Placer County hospital

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A child died in a Placer County hospital from flu-related complications, according to public health officials.

The Placer County Public Health division reported Tuesday the school-age child was healthy before being diagnosed with influenza. It is unknown when the child died.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills. People who are ill should stay home for at least 24 hours after symptoms are gone.

There have been several flu-related deaths reported in California since September. The influenza B virus has been greatly impacting the northern and central parts of the state.

“Getting vaccinated reduces flu illnesses, doctor’s visits, missed days of school and work, and flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. Please, please get a flu vaccination if you haven’t already,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson.