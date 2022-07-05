OAKLAND (BCN) A child is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Monday night in East Oakland, police said. The boy was shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue. The boy was taken to a hospital following the shooting and police have opened an investigation.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Oakland police said the child’s family may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Oakland police felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

