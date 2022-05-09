(KRON) — Officers with the Santa Cruz Police Department arrested a 36-year-old male suspected of soliciting a minor for sex by using an Instagram account. Victor Calderon is accused of attempting to lure a middle school student to a predetermined location with the intent to engage in sexual activity, according to a statement from Santa Cruz PD.

Detectives from the Santa Cruz PD Investigations Unit became aware of someone using an Instagram account to reach out to underage female middle school students and attempting to meet for sex on March 14, 2022. Detectives launched an investigation that included interviews, search warrants and surveillance. Calderon, a resident of Santa Cruz County, was identified as the suspect.

While SCPD was working the case, Calderon attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl to a location to meet for sexual activity. Calderon arrived at the location on March 24 to meet with the minor and was intercepted by SCPD detectives who took him into custody without incident.

During the investigation, detectives discovered several other underage females who identified Calderon as someone who had made contact with them in an attempt to engage sexual activity. Further evidence obtained in cooperation with the Santa Cruz District Attorney’s Office has led detectives to believe Calderon may have previously met with and engaged in sexual activity with underage girls.

KRON On is streaming live now

Detectives are working to identify any additional victims who may have had contact with the suspect or the Instagram handle, @raulrochasancho. Santa Cruz police are asking anyone who may be a victim or knows someone who may have met up with Calderon or engaged with the Instagram handle he used to contact the SCPD School Resource Officer Elliott Rock at (831) 420-5835 or my email at erock@cityofsantacruz.com.

Anonymous tips can be sent through (831) 420-5995 or www.santacruzpolice.com.