(BCN) — A child was struck by a vehicle last night in San Ramon and was in critical but stable condition as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson. The female juvenile victim was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive.

The victim was taken by San Ramon fire department medics to Children’s Hospital in Oakland. The driver is cooperating with police and has not been arrested, according to Carlson. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved, but the investigation remains open.

The intersection was reopened after 10 p.m.

