Children of Stephon Clark to get $2.4M from Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay $2.4 million to the sons of Stephon Clark.

It’s part of a proposed settlement reached by the city and the family of Clark.

Two police officers shot and killed Clark last year in his grandparents’ backyard.

The family initially sought $20 million through a federal civil rights lawsuit.

It’s reported that $2.4 million will go toward attorney fees and into a trust for Clark’s young sons.

They will be able to access the money in about 20 years.

