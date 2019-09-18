Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Chilling back-to-school ad released by Sandy Hook families

News

by: John Lynch and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A powerful, heart-stopping PSA is shedding light on school shootings.

The terrifying events happen at alarming rates across the country.

This new ad hopes to raise awareness for signs of violence in children.

The video shows kids sporting ordinary back to school items as shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.

Twenty-six people, including 20 children, were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

Learn more about the organization hoping to prevent future tragedies at Sandy Hook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News