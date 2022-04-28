SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Restaurants from two of San Francisco’s most culturally distinct neighborhoods are coming together this weekend to share good food, support small business and stand against anti-Asian racism as Noodlefest returns to the city. Noodlefest 2022 will see restaurants from North Beach and Chinatown taking it to the street along Grant Avenue between Grant Street and Pacific Avenue on Saturday, April 30.

Celebrating API Heritage month as two neighborhoods unite

The one-day food and culture street festival kicks off API Heritage Month for the Chinatown side and celebrates “the weird, the wacky, and the joyous on the streets,” according to a press release from the Chinatown Community Development Center. Noodlefest will see 29 businesses from both communities represented by an array of noodles and other delicious foods running the gambit classic Italian to Cantonese.

It’s the first time Noodlefest has been held since 2010. This year is all the more poignant in light of COVID-19’s impact on many small businesses and the surge in racism that Asian communities in Chinatown and elsewhere have experienced in the past two years.

“These communities took care of each other through the pandemic, and now it’s time to come together to support them in their recovery,” said District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin. “I’m thrilled that the City was able to support direct grants to incentivize merchant participation and that Noodlefest is back better than ever!”​

“It’s so meaningful to renew our community ties through Noodlefest,” said Malcolm Yeung, Executive Director of Chinatown Community Development Center, “Chinatown and North Beach can play and have been playing such a critical role in reviving the vitality of this entire city.”

Celebrity guest judges for the event include award-winning chef Martin Yan, SF Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho, and blogger Stuart Schuffman. Entertainment will include noodle demonstrations and live bands.

Participating merchants in Noodlefest include:

Begoni Bistro

Bund Shanghai

China Live

Chongqing Xiao Mian/Spicy King Restaurant

Enjoy Vegetarian

Golden King Vietnamese Restaurant

Mr. Jiu’s

New Fortune

New Woey Loy Goey Restaurant

Sam Wo Restaurant

San Sun

Taishan Cuisine

Toppu Ramen and Dim Sum House

Utopia Cafe

VIP Coffee & Cake Shop

Tommaso’s

Italian Homemade

Belle Cora

Sotto Mare Seafood

Capo’s/Tony’s Pizza

Betty Lou’s

Mona Lisa

San Francisco Italian Athletic Club

Yarsa

Sodinis

Piazza Pellegrini

Luisa’s Restaurant Wine Bar

Pizzelle di North Beach

Portofino

Noodlefest 2022 is this Saturday, April 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. along Grant Avenue between Green Street and Pacific Avenue. Neighborhood residents will be provided with tickets. For the rest of us, they’re available for $20 at: sfnoodlefest.com.