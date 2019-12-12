Chipotle spreads holiday cheer by offering free burritos this week

TAMPA (CNN) – Burrito lovers rejoice! Chipotle is offering free burritos this week.
The fast-food chain is posting a free burrito code each day on its Instagram page.
The company says its part of “Chipotle’s holiday extravaganza.”
According to the post, the codes are only for the first 500 people who text the code to “888222”
After all the free burritos have been claimed Chipotle will delete the Instagram post.
To check out the rules and regulations, go here.
The chain says there’s a limit of one code per mobile number.
All codes expire on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
