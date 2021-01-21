Choosing the right facial covering to prevent spread of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready to accept the challenge?

President Joe Biden is challenging Americans to wear masks for a specific time frame to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun spoke with a doctor who says some masks are better than others for preventing the spread of the virus.

As promised after being sworn in on day one, President Biden issued a nationwide 100-day mask challenge.

“No time to waste,” he said.

But there are so many choices when comes to picking a mask to wear for protection from COVID-19. It is probably best to ask a professional like Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Ravi Waldron.

“So the major way COVID-19 is spread from person to person is through saliva and other secretions that come from our mouths that come out every time we talk,” Dr. Waldron said. “Every time we sing or talk loudly anything like that without realizing it little droplets are escaping from our mouth and depending on their size they can travel for different distances.”

For protection the experts says nothing is 100% full proof, however…

“The safest thing is to have a fit-tested N-95 with a face shield. That’s what we do in the hospital,” Dr. Waldron said. “The next line of protection, what we use when we are out-and-about, not in a hospital or health care setting is a surgical mask with or without a face shield.”

He says you lose quite a bit of protection wearing a common t-shirt or bandana.

“It does provide some level of protection,” he said. “It definitely protects other people in case you have COVID-19 and don’t know it.”

You may have seen a mask like this with one these contraptions built on the side. the problem is it does not protect people from you

“That little vent, it closes when you breathe in but it opens when you breathe out,” Dr. Waldron said.

The least protection comes from just wearing a face shield.

“A face shield only works in conjunction with a mask,” Dr. Waldron said. “If you just have a face shield alone you’re really not protected at all.”

You can check out the CDC website for more information on selecting the right mask.