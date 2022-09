SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway 85. CHP advises motorists to expect delays in the area or use alternate routes. At this time, it is not known when the roadway will reopen.

