BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers are escorting traffic through Interstate 5 along the Grapevine Tuesday evening due to reports of snow, Caltrans said.

Caltrans said snow is starting to stick in the roadway. Snow is reported falling between Highway 138 and the Lebec area.

The snow and turned into a light rain, CHP reported at around 6:19 p.m.

Interstate 5 remained open and motorists are urged to drive with caution.

