CHP: Fiery crash with big rig claims 2 lives in Kings County

LEMOORE, California (KGPE) – A fiery crash south of Lemoore has claimed two lives after the vehicle they were in collided with a big rig, according to CHP.

The crash took place around 2:20 p.m. Monday on Highway 41 south of 22nd Avenue.

According to the Highway Patrol, a BMW SUV traveling southbound went on the side of the road and over-corrected putting it in the opposite lane where it hit a passing big rig head-on.

The crash caused the BMW to catch fire and the big rig to end up in a nearby canal. The driver and passenger in the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the big rig was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash is underway.