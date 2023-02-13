MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One person was rescued at Red Rock Beach via helicopter Sunday afternoon, according to CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a CHP helicopter responded to a report of a water rescue south of Stinson Beach. Marin County Fire Department and Stinson Beach Fire Protection District also responded.

Stinson Beach firefighters arrived at the scene and located a victim on the rocks below Highway 1. The CHP helicopter arrived at the scene and hoisted down a Marin County firefighter to the victim, CHP said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The victim was placed into a rescue basket and lifted back up with the firefighter to Highway 1. An ambulance took the victim, who was in moderate distress, to a local hospital, CHP said.