CHP investigates Big Sur overlook vandalism

BIG SUR (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Someone in California is fed up with tourists flooding into the Big Sur area and took extreme measures to get the point across.

Authorities say the unknown vandal put an anti-tourist message on display and caused quite a stir.

‘Over tourism is killing Big Sur.’ These are the words painted in big gold letters on a parking turn out right next to Bixby Bridge.

This comes days after a large banner was hung over the famous spot with the same message.

“I think that people have the right to make their voice heard, but there’s a right way to go about that. And I think that vandalism is not the correct way to go about that,” Ally Streelman said.

But it doesn’t bother everyone.

“There’s places in Australia where we’re from that over-tourism does really ruin places, especially along the East Coast. So, I can completely understand where they’re coming from. But at the same time you probably have a lot of businesses along here which benefit a lot from tourism,” Ben Melville said.

The message also caught the attention California Highway Patrol who says the cost of labor and materials to clean everything up is around $1,700 and says whoever did this is facing felony charges.

Michaela Hawkins comes to the area often and says this is a spot to be shared.

“It is for everyone here, tourist or not you should be able to come and visit. Nobody is doing that much harm to it. It is understandable but if they want a place to thrive and businesses to thrive, they do need to have the tourists come,” Hawkins said.

The group who hung the sign across Bixby Bridge last week say they were not behind this recent case of vandalism.

The CHP is investigating.