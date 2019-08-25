CHP investigates deadly collision in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that happened on Sunday morning in Brentwood.

Officials responded to the crash on Balfour Road and American around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities determined that the three cars involved were a Nissan Altima, Mini Cooper, and a Toyota minivan.

Officers say the drivers of the Nissan and the Mini Cooper were heading eastbound on Balfour.

The CHP says the Nissan drove over the double solid yellow lines to pass the Mini Cooper.

That is when the Nissan hit the Mini Cooper and collided head-on with the minivan, who was driving in the opposite direction.

The person driving the Nissan died on the scene.

The minivan driver suffered from minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The person in the Mini Cooper did not get injured.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

As the CHP investigates, Balfour remains closed.