(KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 580 near El Charro Road in Dublin Wednesday afternoon.

CHP says a blue Nissan SUV may have been involved in this incident. No injuries were reported.

This incident comes as multiple freeway shootings have recently striked the East Bay. Last week, there were five shootings on multiple freeways in the East Bay within the span of a week.