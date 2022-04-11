OAKLAND, Calif. — Detectives assigned to the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting that took place on the westbound 580 over the weekend. Personnel assigned to the CHP Oakland Area were dispatched to the area of Interstate 580 westbound at state Route 13 in Oakland at 3:49 p.m. on Sunday.

A Nissan Murano with multiple occupants was headed westbound on I-580 when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside of it and at least one occupant proceeded to fire multiple rounds toward the Nissan. Two occupants of the vehicle were struck by gunfire. The Nissan’s driver pulled to the shoulder following the incident.

The unidentified suspect vehicle fled the scene and remains outstanding. Two victims from the Nissan were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of the westbound I-580 were closed until 8:05 p.m. Sunday to allow detectives time to conduct a thorough crime scene investigation. This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the CHP Investigative Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.