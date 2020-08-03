CHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory in search of a 3-year-old girl on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department.

According to CHP, Brooklyn Aguilar was last seen on Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and is believed to be taken by her father, 56-year-old Charles Aguilar.

Brooklyn is described as standing 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a rainbow shirt and rainbow shorts, according to CHP.

Charles is described as standing 5’07” tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle Aguilar was driving. Authorities are looking for a silver 2002 BMW 325 with AZ license plate: STEVBBY.

Anyone who may have seen them or the vehicle is urged to call 911.