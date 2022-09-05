CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol said it has made 848 driving under the influence arrests and that 18 people have died in crashes statewide.

The California Highway Patrol has been holding a Maximum Enforcement Period since the start of Labor Day weekend by having extra officers on duty to ensure safe travel during the holiday weekend.

During the Maximum Enforcement Period, officers have been focusing on traffic violations as well as looking out for those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Maximum Enforcement Period began on Friday, Sept. 2, and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

During the Maximum Enforcement Period over Labor Day weekend in 2021, 43 people were killed in car crashes on California roads. Last year, officers made a total of 985 driving under the influence arrests and issued over 6,000 speeding tickets statewide.

With 24 hours left of the Maximum Enforcement Period, the California Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone who plans on drinking to have a designated driver or use a ride-share service. They also want to remind those traveling home on Monday to “wait for your destination before you start the celebration.”