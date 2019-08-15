CHP motorcycle officer hit by fleeing vehicle

OAKLAND (KRON) – During rush hour traffic on Highway 4 this morning, a CHP motorcycle officer was backed into after pursuing a vehicle which was passing on the shoulder and center divide.

The driver was spotted in the carpool lane, refused to stop and then took off into Baypoint where the accident occurred. Multiple units, as well as a CHP aircraft, picked up the pursuit and followed him to Oakland.

19-year-old Tyler Dickens of Oakland stopped the car and attempted to walk away, but officers arrested him. Police found that Dickens was driving a reported stolen vehicle and was in possession of a replica firearm.

The CHP officer who was hit is expected to make a full recovery.